Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $443.57

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.91. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

