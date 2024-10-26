Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 142,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.