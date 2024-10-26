Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Financial Analysis

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 1.95% 3.99% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.12 billion 5.62 $1.72 million $0.18 197.28

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

