Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 135,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

