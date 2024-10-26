BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $70.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.71.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $93.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

