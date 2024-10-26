Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) vs. Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Cognition Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $7.26 million 32.76 -$63.08 million ($0.25) -3.70 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.92) -0.61

Analyst Ratings

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocugen and Cognition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 476.83%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,316.18%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -139.20% -87.85% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -118.11% -84.49%

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

