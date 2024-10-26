Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.09.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RIVN stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
