Financial Contrast: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Endologix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.79 $2.13 million $0.62 46.89 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Endologix on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

