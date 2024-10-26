Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Q3 Earnings

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.31.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.97. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.61 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

