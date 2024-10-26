Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $80.79

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

PNW opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Flanagan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,905. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

