Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for Savaria Q3 Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Savaria Stock Down 0.3 %

SIS stock opened at C$22.63 on Thursday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

