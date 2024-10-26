Aris Mining Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$847,294.62. In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$122,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$847,294.62. Insiders have sold 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,371 over the last ninety days.

