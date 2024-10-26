Alamos Gold FY2024 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE AGI opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$29.66. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,718.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,718.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,560. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

