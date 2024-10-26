Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.45. 29,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 110,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Yellow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

