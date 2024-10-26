Kinross Gold FY2024 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

