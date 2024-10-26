Sandstorm Gold FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.98.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.