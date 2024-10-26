Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

MBCN stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.