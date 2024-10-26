William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Starbucks

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

