DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

DURECT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.43 on Friday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

