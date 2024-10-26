Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

