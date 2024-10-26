Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for OBDC FY2024 Earnings

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after buying an additional 423,934 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 120,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 98,061 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

