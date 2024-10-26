Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.20 and traded as high as $113.90. Nelnet shares last traded at $112.34, with a volume of 35,591 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nelnet

Nelnet Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a current ratio of 33.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.