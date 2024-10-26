Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 396.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,372 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
