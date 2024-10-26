FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Reduced by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

