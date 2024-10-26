MTDR FY2024 EPS Estimate Lifted by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,788,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,874,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

