U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.59. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 121,155 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

