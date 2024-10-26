American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

American Oncology Network Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Oncology Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.