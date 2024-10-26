FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CP Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$107.18 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

