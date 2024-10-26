Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $17,022,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $6,862,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $490,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.