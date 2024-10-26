What is Wedbush’s Forecast for PulteGroup FY2024 Earnings?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.39 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.5 %

PHM opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.