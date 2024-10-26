What is Wedbush’s Forecast for PulteGroup FY2024 Earnings?

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.39 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.5 %

PHM opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.