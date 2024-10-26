Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 4,628,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,989,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $494.84 million and a PE ratio of -289.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60.

