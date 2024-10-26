Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

