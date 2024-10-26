Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 112,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 250,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Hertz Global Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.