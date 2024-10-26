Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 112,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 250,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Hertz Global Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

