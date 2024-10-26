Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 144,378 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Main BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

