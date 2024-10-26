Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 29,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 289,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Trading Up 4.0 %

About Pod Point Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.27.

(Get Free Report)

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.