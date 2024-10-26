Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. 5,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Pet Valu Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

