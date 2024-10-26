Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rises By 33,554.8%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,600 shares, an increase of 33,554.8% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

Hypera stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

