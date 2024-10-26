Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 11,762.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.
Kingsoft Company Profile
