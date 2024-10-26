Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 11,762.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.