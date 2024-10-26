Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Canfor stock opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.20. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.30.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

