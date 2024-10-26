Dollar Tree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 126,033 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,558 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

