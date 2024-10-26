Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

