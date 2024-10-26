Align Technology’s (ALGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

ALGN stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

