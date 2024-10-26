BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDORY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

