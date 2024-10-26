Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Q3 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

