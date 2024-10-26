BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins cut shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BRP by 753.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

