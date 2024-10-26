Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

