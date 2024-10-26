Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,743,000 after buying an additional 236,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,166,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

