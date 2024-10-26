Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter worth $311,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMWB opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

