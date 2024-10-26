Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$42.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spin Master

Insider Buying and Selling

Spin Master Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOY opened at C$32.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.67. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$36.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.