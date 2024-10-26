Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $143.44

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

